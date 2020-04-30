Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — By this time next year, college athletes may be permitted to be earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility. There are plenty of questions left to answer for the NCAA. A big one is whether Congress might get around to passing a law on the issue that has divided college sports for years. For now, the NCAA will work on rules on how athletes will be able to start earning compensation.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is one of 10 undrafted rookies who has signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The addition of Blankenship gives Indy two kickers on the roster while the NFL's career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, remains a free agent. General manager Chris Ballard signed Chase McLaughlin to a one-year deal after last season ended. McLaughlin replaced the injured Vinatieri in December. Vinatieri is recovering from season-ending surgery on his left knee and didn't expect to return until June.
UNDATED (AP) — For more than 60 years, NCAA leaders have insisted college athletes had to be amateurs. And to be amateurs they could not be paid for being athletes by anybody. That will no longer be the case. The NCAA is moving forward. with a plan to allow college athletes to earn money for endorsements and a host of other activities involving personal appearances and social media content. There are important details to be sorted out. NCAA membership won't vote on legislation before January.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The division that led the AFC in sacks in 2019 might be even tougher to block next season. Every team in the AFC South made at least one major move along the defensive front between free agency and the draft. Houston used its first two picks to land TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Florida pass rusher Jon Greenard. Tennessee signed 2016 NFL sacks leader Vic Beasley in free agency. Indianapolis traded for 2018 Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. Jacksonville used a first-round pick on LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson to pair with standout Josh Allen.