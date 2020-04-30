1 hospitalized in Lockland shooting

LOCKLAND (FOX19) - An overnight shooting in Lockland is under investigation, according to Lockland Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was reported in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday.
Lockland police responded and said one who was shot was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The person’s condition is unknown, they said.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office are assisting Lockland police and are still investigating, sheriff’s officials said.
Further details were not released.
