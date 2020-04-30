KSP asks public for help in solving 1990 cold murder case

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police are asking for help in trying to solve a cold murder case from 1990.
Sharon Elaine Charles Long’s body was found along southbound I-75 in Grant County near Corinth, KY on March 30.
She was last seen alive at the TA Truck Stop in Richwood, KY, around 9:30 p.m. March 29 of that year, said troopers.
Troopers say Long was wearing a green sweatshirt with a unicorn on the front, blue jeans, pink and white L.A. Gear Tennis shoes, and possibly a maroon cord coat. She had no teeth and did not wear dentures.
KSP does not have a suspect yet.
Anyone with information about is asked to contact KSP at 859-428-1212.
