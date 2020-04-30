KSP asks public for help in solving 1990 cold murder case

KSP asks public for help in solving 1990 cold murder case
Kentucky State Police say Sharon Elaine Charles Long was murdered in 1990. Detectives are still looking for the suspect. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Natalya Daoud | April 30, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated April 30 at 12:10 PM

GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -Kentucky State Police are asking for help in trying to solve a cold murder case from 1990.

Sharon Elaine Charles Long’s body was found along southbound I-75 in Grant County near Corinth, KY on March 30.

She was last seen alive at the TA Truck Stop in Richwood, KY, around 9:30 p.m. March 29 of that year, said troopers.

Troopers say Long was wearing a green sweatshirt with a unicorn on the front, blue jeans, pink and white L.A. Gear Tennis shoes, and possibly a maroon cord coat. She had no teeth and did not wear dentures.

KSP does not have a suspect yet.

Anyone with information about is asked to contact KSP at 859-428-1212.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.