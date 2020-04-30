Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor: No graduations if they amount to mass gatherings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has clarified that high school graduations can't be permitted if they amount to mass gatherings. The Republican governor said Wednesday that the most preferred option is a virtual ceremony conducted online. Next is a drive-in ceremony allowing students to drive someplace to pick up a diploma, followed by gatherings of 10 people or fewer. The governor also says that while it's time to graduate, it's not time to hold graduation parties. Meanwhile, DeWine said the state has acquired and distributed 4.1 million pieces of personal protective equipment throughout Ohio, believed to be the largest shipment in Ohio history.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY-CONGRESS
More OT for Ohio's primary before House incumbent's big win
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Democratic U.S. House incumbent has knocked away a spirited challenge in central Ohio while a health care advocate handily won a Democratic nomination to take on a potentially vulnerable Republican congressman in the Cincinnati area as Ohio's extended primary voting came to an end. A late surge of votes arriving by mail or cast by people allowed to vote in-person left tallies still coming in early Wednesday. Ohio voting has been mostly by mail since state officials called off in-person voting for March 17.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio’s presidential primary. Tuesday’s contest was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus. The primary was originally scheduled for March 17, but Republican Gov. Mike DeWine cited a “health emergency” and recommended that in-person balloting not be held until June 2. Amid legal challenges, officials pushed balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order. The result was never in doubt after Biden’s last rival, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race earlier this month.
FREE FISHING TRIP-INVESTIGATION
Official, state workers cited for taking free fishing trip
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The former director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and about 40 state employees improperly accepted a free Lake Erie fishing trip two years ago. That's the finding of a report issued by the state inspector general’s office. James Zehringer, the former director, and the employees _ some of whom claimed overtime pay _ accepted the trip as part of what was billed “Fish Ashtabula Day.” Some state lawmakers also attended, but their presence was deemed proper. The office didn't make any criminal referrals concerning the investigation. But the state Ethics Commission told Zehringer and the employees to file amended financial disclosure statements.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Over 70% of tested inmates in federal prisons have COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are joining advocates for inmates who say they are alarmed by the response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis behind bars. They question whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities. And even though officials have stressed that infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more COVID-19 cases left uncovered.
BODY IN AIR DUCT
Exterminator finds man's body in grocery store's air duct
CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say an exterminator called to investigate a foul odor found a man’s body in an air duct of an Ohio grocery store. Cleveland police were called at about 11 a.m. Wednesday after the body was found at the Save-A-Lot store in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the cause of death wasn’t immediately known, but “It is possible that the decedent entered the air duct on his own as no signs of violence were observed immediately.” The man's name wasn't immediately released. An autopsy is planned.
CANTON REPOSITORY EDITOR
Veteran newsman Rick Armon named editor of Canton Repository
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A veteran reporter and editor has been named the editor of the Canton Repository newspaper. The appointment of Rick Armon was announced Monday. He replaces Rich Desrosiers, who left in March for a position with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 52-year-old Armon had served as editor of The Daily Record in Wooster and Ashland Times-Gazette since September, when he was promoted from a reporting role at the Akron Beacon Journal. He’s also worked for several years as an editor and reporter at the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y. An Ohio native, Armon graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications.
AP-US-AMAZON-PRODUCT-LIABILITY
Caffeine bought online killed teen. But is Amazon at fault?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court will soon hear arguments for and against a lawsuit brought against retail giant Amazon. At issue is the 2014 death of an Ohio high school senior who ingested powdered caffeine. Records show 18-year-old Logan Stiner got the product from a friend who found it on Amazon. Attorneys for Stiner’s father say the company was not a “neutral platform” in the powder’s sale but promoted it, introduced it to Stiner’s friend as a customer and played an “indispensable role” in its sale. Lawyers for Amazon say the company doesn’t meet the definition of a supplier under Ohio law.
TOLEDO UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT
University of Toledo president leaving for NC-Charlotte post
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The president of the University of Toledo is leaving to become chancellor at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Sharon Gaber announced her plans to resign Tuesday. Her departure date from Toledo is still being negotiated, but she's scheduled to start her new job on July 1 with a salary of $525,000. Gaber became president at the University of Toledo in July 2015 and received a three-year contract extension in 2018. University officials praised her accomplishments, crediting her for increasing student retention and graduation rates, strengthened research efforts, and adding added training programs aimed at diversity, inclusion, and sexual assault awareness.