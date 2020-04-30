Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are joining advocates for inmates who say they are alarmed by the response from the federal Bureau of Prisons to the growing coronavirus crisis behind bars. They question whether the agency is doing enough to ensure the safety of the nearly 150,000 inmates serving time in federal facilities. And even though officials have stressed that infection and death rates inside prisons are lower compared with outside, new figures provided by the Bureau of Prisons show that out of 2,700 tests systemwide, 2,000 have come back positive, strongly suggesting there are far more COVID-19 cases left uncovered.