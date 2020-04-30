Lindner Center of HOPE launching new crisis treatment program in response to pandemic

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - The coronavirus pandemic is having a dramatic effect on mental health, according to experts, prompting a local facility to launch a new crisis treatment program.
Because of the pandemic, there have been layoffs, moments of uncertainty and, for many, feelings of fear. Lindner Center of HOPE leaders, like Director of Residential Services Mikaela Peavy, say they are here to help.
Located in Mason, the center has inpatient and outpatient programs to help those who are suffering from mental illness or addiction.
“You are not alone," Peavy said. "There are so many people out there who are dealing with the same issues that you are dealing with.”
Since the outbreak began, Peavy say it’s become clear that it is affecting mental health.
“We’re having an influx of calls for sure for all our different levels of care just because people are needing that extra support, because it’s a very challenging time right now," Peavy said.
That is what inspired the center to launch a new treatment program called “Coping with Crisis.” Peavy explains it is five days of inpatient treatment at the Sibcy House.
Each person stays on the property in a private bedroom. They will work with different staff members, including a psychiatrist, psychologist, anxiety specialist and spiritual care representative.
Peavy says you don’t have to have a prior diagnosis to be a part of it.
“This program was really started for those folks who normally would probably be functioning okay and are able to normally manage life’s stressors, but with the addition of this crisis on top of normal life stressors, they’re really just having a hard time managing the anxiety and possible depression and sadness that comes with living in a time like this," Peavy said.
It is normal to feel some sort of anxiety or sadness right now, Peavy said, but if it is taking control of your life, it may be time to take action.
“If it starts to impact your sleep, if it starts to impact your eating habits, if you notice that you’re not having any fulfillment or joy from things you normally would... all those different things are signs that maybe the problem is a little bit more serious than you may think, and that’s when you definitely need to reach out for help," Peavy said.
She adds the center has some financial assistance programs in place to help those who may not be able to afford treatment.
Walk-ins are accepted, and they have people ready and willing to answer the phone and listen.
To learn more about the program, visit the Lindner Center of Hope’s website.
