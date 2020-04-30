Locker cleanout dates set for CPS students

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students will soon have a chance to clean out their lockers.
A two-hour time frame on two different days has been set for students to clean out their lockers and pickup end-of-year materials, Cincinnati Public Schools announced.
Students’ last names will determine the day and time they will be able to enter the school.
Tuesday, May 12:
- Last names A-F, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Last names G-L, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Last names M-P, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 14:
- Last names Q-U, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Last names V-Z, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Walnut Hills students will be able to go get their materials and clean out their lockers on the same dates, but some of the time frames and groups differ:
Tuesday, May 12:
- Last names A-C, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Last names D-F, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Last names G-I, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Last names J-L, 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Thursday, May 14:
- Last names M-N, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Last names O-R, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Last name S-V, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Last names W-Z, 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Before entering the schools, CPS recommends following the CDC protocols of checking your temperature before coming.
If you have a fever or a cough you are asked to stay home, per the CDC.
Students inside the schools are asked to wear a facemask or cloth covering and maintain a minimum of six-feet apart from one another.
CPS says students should only come through the main doors of their schools. All other doors will be locked.
