Locker cleanout dates set for CPS students

Walnut Hills announces dates, times also

The dates and times for students to come retrieve their materials and belongings are based on last names. (Source: Pixabay)
By Jared Goffinet | April 30, 2020 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated April 30 at 4:02 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Students will soon have a chance to clean out their lockers.

A two-hour time frame on two different days has been set for students to clean out their lockers and pickup end-of-year materials, Cincinnati Public Schools announced.

Students’ last names will determine the day and time they will be able to enter the school.

Tuesday, May 12:

  • Last names A-F, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Last names G-L, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Last names M-P, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 14:

  • Last names Q-U, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Last names V-Z, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Walnut Hills students will be able to go get their materials and clean out their lockers on the same dates, but some of the time frames and groups differ:

Tuesday, May 12:

  • Last names A-C, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Last names D-F, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Last names G-I, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Last names J-L, 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, May 14:

  • Last names M-N, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Last names O-R, 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
  • Last name S-V, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Last names W-Z, 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Before entering the schools, CPS recommends following the CDC protocols of checking your temperature before coming.

If you have a fever or a cough you are asked to stay home, per the CDC.

Students inside the schools are asked to wear a facemask or cloth covering and maintain a minimum of six-feet apart from one another.

CPS says students should only come through the main doors of their schools. All other doors will be locked.

