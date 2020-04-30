Make Fiona, Rico, more from Cincinnati Zoo part of your virtual meeting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you miss seeing some of your favorite animals like Fiona or Rico at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden because of the coronavirus shutdown now is your chance to interact with them again.
You can schedule 15-minute video chat sessions with Fiona and her friends, Rico the porcupine, or the giraffes for your family or add some fun to your work’s conference call.
“We’ve all been on countless video calls at this point, and I know that I would love to see a new face in the mix,” said Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard. “Imagine the look on your co-workers’ faces when they see Fiona on the agenda! I’m sure the chat would fill up with questions for the world’s most famous hippo!”
The zoo says all funds raised will go towards its Emergency Operating Fund.
Any video conferencing platforms can be used, according to the zoo.
All you need to do is send the animal an invitation to the hosted meeting after purchase.
