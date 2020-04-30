Overnight Forecast Update - CHILLY!

A few showers will linger in the FOX19 NOW viewing area into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon the sky will begin to clear bringing a warmer afternoon to the Tristate. Saturday looks nice with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures.
Sunday will be warm too but rain will arrive in many areas between noon and the early afternoon hours. Sunday will be another warm day but cloud cover will thicken early and rain will move in for the last half of the day.
Some of the rain could be heavy late Sunday and a few strong thunderstorms could develop.
