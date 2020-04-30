Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $367.3 million.
The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.92 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.26 per share.
The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $3.7 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.5 billion.
Parker-Hannifin shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 9%. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.
