Sheriff: Man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with minor, more charges expected

BUTLER CO., Ohio (FOX19) - A Somerville, Ohio man was arrested after the sheriff’s office says detectives received information about two juveniles having “sexual relations” with the individual.
Shawn Chadwell, of Somerville, was arrested on two counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.
The sheriff’s office says Chadwell’s arrest comes after detectives were contacted by the Butler County Children Services about his “sexual relations” with the two juveniles.
Chadwell was arrested after he was brought in for questioning, Sheriff Jones says.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says more charges are expected as this investigation goes forward.
"With children not in school, it may make it more difficult for them to reach out for help. We have to stay vigilant on matters such as these to where children are heard and protected,” states Sheriff Jones.
