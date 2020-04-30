Suspended Pike County sheriff off fall ballot

WAVERLY (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader will not be on the November ballot for re-elections.
He needed 89 valid signatures on his petition and only submitted 83, according to the director of Pike County Board of Elections.
The elections board ruled this week that Reader’s petition was invalid due to lack of signatures.
“He’s basically out. He can’t refile or do anything,” the county’s elections board director said.
Reader was a Democrat when he was elected sheriff in 2016.
He is now suspended was indicted on 18 felonies and misdemeanors, charges that are related to his job in office. He has pleaded not guilty.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | February 21, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 5:25 PM
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader was indicted on additional charges by a grand jury Friday.
Reader, who has been sheriff since 2015, remains free on his own recognizance following a 16-count indictment last year.
This indictment replaces his original indictment from June 2019.
Reader now faces 18 counts including a more serious felony of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. It carries a prison sentence of 2 to 8 years and another count of theft in office.
He also was indicted on seven counts of conflict of interest, five counts of theft in office, two counts of theft, two counts of tampering with evidence and securing writing by deception.
He’s facing 11 felonies and seven misdemeanor charges for being accused of requesting or accepting various loans from county employees and vendors.
We reached out to Reader about the additional charges and he responded “no comment”.
A spokeswoman for the Ohio Auditor’s Office said they are unable to comment on the case due to its ongoing status and a gag order.
When we reached out to Reader for comment Thursday, he responded: “God Bless Pike County.”
The candidates who are on the ballot are Democrat Jim Nelson, the interim sheriff, and Independent Tracy Jones, a former employee of the sheriff’s office who now is the chief investigator for the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office.
Copyright WXIX 2020. All rights reserved.