Suspended Pike County sheriff won’t be on fall ballot

WAVERLY (FOX19) - Suspended Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader can’t run for re-election this fall.
He fell short of the required 89 valid signatures on his nominating petition and only submitted 83, the elections board director tells FOX19 NOW.
The elections board ruled this week that Reader’s petition was invalid due to lack of signatures.
“He’s basically out. He can’t refile or do anything,” the elections board director said.
Reader was a Democrat when he was elected sheriff in 2016.
He was indicted on 18 felonies and misdemeanors, charges that are related to his job in office. He has pleaded not guilty.
When we reached out to Reader for comment Thursday, he responded: “God Bless Pike County.”
The candidates who will be on the ballot are Democrat Jim Nelson, the interim sheriff, and Independent Tracy Jones, a former employee of the sheriff’s office who now is the chief investigator at the county prosecutor’s office.
