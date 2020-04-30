Thursday Evening Update - Saturday looking good

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A few showers will linger in the FOX19 NOW viewing area east of Cincinnati this evening and overnight and a few could develop tomorrow morning. Clearing will begin tomorrow and Saturday looks nice with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures.
Sunday will also be warm but rain will arrive in many areas between noon and the early afternoon hours. Sunday will be another warm day but cloud cover will thicken early and rain will move in for the last half of the day.
Some of the rain could be heavy late Sunday and a few strong thunderstorms could develop.
