Tri-State group working to protect Lower Price Hill residents during the pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -
A Cincinnati Health Department study shows that people in Lower Price Hill have the shortest life expectancy of any area in the city.
That’s according to the group, Your Store of the Queen City.
Employees with the store and many area groups are working to reverse that trend and empower families in their fight against COVID-19.
They’re adding soap, paper towels and many other items that will help people keep their homes clean and safe to meal donations that they receive.
And right now, they estimate that they’re helping 150 families in Lower Price Hill -- but they could use your help.
They’ve already raised $12k of their $13k goal and will use that money to provide families with cleaning products.
Donations are on a sliding scale and start at just $10. For more information on their efforts, click here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.