Vigil, balloon release held for man gunned down in Mt. Auburn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The family and friends of Ricardo Williams gathered in Mt. Auburn Wednesday to commemorate the 25-year-old father of three, who was gunned down on Vine Street one day prior.
Candles were lit, prayers were said and balloons were released as an air of mourning prevailed upon the assembly.
“I never in a million years could have imagined it would be my brother. Him out of all people? I never could have imagined it could be him,” said Williams’s sister, Tiesha Brown.
The circumstances surrounding Williams’s death remain unclear. A police investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, those close to him maintain he was a caring and funny person.
“A lot of people showed up because they really loved him,” Brown said. “They know he was not a violent person. He would hang out with anyone. He loved to have fun.”
It’s not the first tragedy to strike the family. Williams’s father was killed in the 1100 block of Elm Street in 2003. He was 26 years old at the time. His case is listed on the Ohio Attorney General’s website as unsolved.
Some 17 years later, Brown hopes for justice for her brother.
“I would really hope someone step up and say something so they can get this case closed, because my brother didn’t deserved this,” she said.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.