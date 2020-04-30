Warming back into the 70’s by Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - While not a wash out, expect a few passing showers Thursday afternoon, with temperatures only in the low to mid 50′s.
A few showers will linger in the FOX19 NOW viewing area east of Cincinnati on Friday morning, otherwise the trend is dryer into the weekend.
Friday afternoon and evening will be dry with light winds while Saturday and Sunday both look warm, temperatures into the mid 70′s. While we will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday, we can expect the chance of thunderstorms on Sunday evening.
