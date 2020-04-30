WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine gives update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will give an update on the status of the coronavirus and the state’s response.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 18,027 cases and 975 deaths due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, DeWine asked the state’s departments of education and health to issue guidance for schools to follow as they celebrate the class of 2020.
“When we look at whether to hold a graduation... social distancing must be first and foremost,” he said.
The Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health recommends the following:
- Virtual graduation ceremonies (preferred)
- Drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas
- An outdoor event with 10 people or less at a time, who are socially distanced, where a graduate can receive his or her diploma
“Ohio has 612 school districts. Each school district must work with their local health department to make sure that their plan is in accordance with public health guidelines to deal with the pandemic,” DeWine said.
Of equal concern is graduation parties, he said.
“This is tough this year, and I would ask people to remember - graduation parties can pose as much - or more - of a risk as a graduation. Our guidelines are no more than 10 people,” DeWine said.
A phased-in reopening of Ohio will begin in May, DeWine announced on Monday.
Starting on May 1, Gov. DeWine says healthcare services can begin to reopen:
- All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed
- Dental procedures can resume
- Veterinarians
On May 4, construction, manufacturing, and distribution can begin but need to follow strict guidelines
Also on May 4, general office environments can reopen:
- Governor asks businesses to continue having employees work from home if possible.
Consumer and retail services can reopen on May 12.
- Every retail service will also have to follow strict guidelines put in place.
DeWine said though they will not mandate face-coverings, business owners can still require customers to wear masks.
“Though it is not a mandate, wearing a face-covering in retail locations is clearly in the best interest of all Ohioans. This gives added protection to others. When you wear a mask, you are protecting those around you from possibly getting sick," he said.
Face coverings will still be required for employees unless it is not advisable by a healthcare professional, goes against industry best practices, or is not permitted by federal or state laws and regulations.
Daily testing numbers are also expected to increase week-by-week in May, DeWine pointed out on Monday.
ODH estimates 14,725 daily tests starting on May 6.
Three weeks later, ODH estimates daily testing amounts to be at 22,275 tests.
“Things are opening up, but we still have to be careful. COVID-19 is out there, it’s not going away for a while. We’re going to do innovative things with testing and tracing - but the way it spreads is the same,” DeWine said.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.