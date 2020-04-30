21-year-old man found shot to death in Lockland

LOCKLAND (FOX19) - An overnight shooting in Lockland is now a homicide investigation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Lockland police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue about 9 p.m..
Tremell Jones, Jr. was found shot several times and died, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Detectives are assisting Lockland police and are still investigating, sheriff’s officials said.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information has been released.
