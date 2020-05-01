Arrest made in Winton Terrace homicide

WINTON TERRACE (FOX19) - Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Winton Terrace Tuesday night.
Eric McDonald, 28, was killed just before 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue.
Cincinnati police say TJay Durant, 29, was arrested Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of McDonald.
This was the second homicide reported Tuesday.
Ricardo Williams, 25, was shot around 2:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vine Street.
He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
No arrests have been made in Williams’s death.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
