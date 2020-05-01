Arrest made in Winton Terrace homicide

Eric McDonald, 28, was shot and killed Tuesday night in Winton Terrace (Source: WXIX)
May 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:35 PM

WINTON TERRACE (FOX19) - Police say they’ve arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Winton Terrace Tuesday night.

Eric McDonald, 28, was killed just before 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue.

Eric McDonald, 28, was shot and killed in Winton Terrace Tuesday night, police say. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

Cincinnati police say TJay Durant, 29, was arrested Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of McDonald.

Cincinnati police say TJay Durant, 29, was arrested Friday on an open murder warrant for the death of Eric McDonald. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)

This was the second homicide reported Tuesday.

Ricardo Williams, 25, was shot around 2:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of Vine Street.

He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

No arrests have been made in Williams’s death.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

