Cincinnati Zoo invites public to virtually watch zoo babies

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will be showcasing their zoo babies virtually to the public.
Zoo officials will host Facebook Live Home Safaris throughout May, which will include visits from several of their little ones. It will include visits with Lucille the bearcat, Adana the bongo, giraffes Theo and Fenn, Kris the cheetah, and baby Fiona. Fans will also get to see Ava the wallaby give birth.
“It’s a shame that visitors can’t come to the Zoo to see these adorable baby faces,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We will do our best, however, to bring the babies to them. I will be hosting a Home Safari featuring baby American alligator Cruncher this Sunday at 3 p.m.”
Some of the zoo babies will also take part in the Virtual Zoo Troop program-a 4-week long class designed for toddlers through eighth-graders to enlighten them with knowledge on wildlife and life skills.
The zoo also has another virtual program where companies can include zoo animals on their video conferences through Cincinnati ZOOm calls.
Zoo officials say that funds raised through Cincinnati ZOOm meetings, Cameos, and Home Safari will go to the Cincinnati Zoo Emergency Operating Fund.
