City of Cincinnati: 509 total positive COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -As of Thursday, city officials reported that there are 509 positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
Officials say of the positive cases, 126 people with the virus are hospitalized.
In order to help detect the virus, Mayor Cranley announced Wednesday that Kroger’s new drive-thru testing site at Dunham Recreation Center.
The city also announced Wednesday that they are also partnering with Cincinnati Children’s and Kroger’s data analytics partner, 84.51° to help children have free access to food distribution.
In order find out where the children are located, 84.51° used data provided by the city and Cincinnati Children’s to create a map showing areas of need throughout the city.
According to a city release, the company then used “data science and predictive analytics” to uncover gaps and create solutions.
The ongoing effort is being coordinated through Landsman’s office.
"Our partners needed a way to bring everything they’re doing together, in a single place, to better provide food and fill service area gaps,” he said. “Folks at 84.51° immediately stepped up to provide that platform, and they continue to work to help us find gaps and fill them. Their platform can also now be used by residents to find resources closest to them. It’s been amazing.”
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.