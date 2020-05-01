COVID-19 antibody testing to be offered without doctor’s order at University of Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Premier Health, Fidelity Health Care, and the University of Dayton have partnered together to test people who want to know if they were previously infected with COVID-19.
Starting Monday, May 4, COVID-19 IgG antibody testing will be offered without a doctor’s order by CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, a clinical laboratory based in Southwest Ohio.
Health officials say the test will determine who can donate convalescent plasma to help COVID-19 patients fight the virus or for those who are curious to see if they had the virus earlier this year.
CompuNet is using Abbott testing which received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
“Our goal is to expand access to providers and to individuals through this partnership, as well as help patients answer questions they might have about whether they were potentially infected at some point with COVID-19," Dr. Joe Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said.
Antibody testing is not for people who believe they have an active COVID-19 infection.
The collection site at the University of Dayton Arena will only provide tests related to COVID-19.
People who would like to know if they have been previously infected with COVID-19 should either contact their health care provider to discuss the need for antibody testing or may visit the collection site at UD Arena to order the test.
Anyone going for an antibody test should wear a mask if they have one.
The site is located in the UD Arena parking lot at 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. The hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To order the SARS CoV2 IgG antibody test directly from CompuNet, people (age 18 years or older) may print an order form at compunetlab.com (in the COVID-19 section), fill it out, and bring it to the collection site. No appointment is necessary.
The test costs $65 and payment is due at the time of service using a credit card. CompuNet cannot bill insurance companies for the patient-ordered direct access test.
Test results will be available through CompuNet’s patient portal, My Labs Now, within a couple of days, or by mail within ten days.
Officials stress that testing positive for the IgG antibody does not necessarily imply immunity from COVID-19.
