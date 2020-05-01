Harrison Fire Department honoring retiree who has ALS

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - May is ALS Awareness month and a local fire department is honoring one of their own who was diagnosed with the disease last year.
Deputy Chief Greg Chetwood spent 32 years with the Harrison Fire Department. He not only spent decades serving his community, but his country as well.
Chetwood served 20 years in the US Navy before joining the department.
He helped develop the Arson Task Force between Harrison police and fire.
Chetwood spent the last eight years of his career as commander of the Hamilton County Fire Investigative Unit.
He also spent over a decade serving as a paramedic, taking time out of his day to help others succeed.
Deputy Chief Chetwood retired in June of last year, after he was diagnosed with ALS and Frontotemporal Dementia.
Friday is Chetwood’s birthday and also just happens to be the first day of ALS awareness month.
The Harrison Fire Department and many surrounding departments are having a parade outside of Chetwood’s home to wish him a happy birthday.
Harrison Fire Chief William Hursong, who has had a long friendship with Chetwood, says he just wants him to know how much he is loved and appreciated by everyone.
“He was the go to person if you were having troubles or having struggles,” said Chief Hursong. “He just had that command presence about him. We are talking about a guy that has spent his entire life serving his community and his country, the least we can do is take 10 minutes out of our day to kind of brighten his day a little bit.”
Chetwood is currently at home in hospice care. His family is going to bring him out to the front porch so he can see everyone who came out to wish him a happy birthday and thank him for all he’s done.
