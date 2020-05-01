Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA is facing a lawsuit accusing the organization of failing to address gender-based violence by male athletes against female students at colleges and universities. Plaintiffs in the suit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in Michigan, include women who have been athletes at Michigan State, Nebraska and an unidentified America East school. Other plaintiffs in the suit have been students at Michigan State or Nebraska. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other issues. The NCAA did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools one time without sitting out a season. Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation. Even with the board's recommendation, the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May. Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring. Athletes in all other sports are allowed a one-time exception so they can play right away after switching schools.
UNDATED (AP) — College athletes may be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility by this time next year. There are plenty of questions left to answer for the NCAA. A big one is whether Congress might get around to passing a law on the issue that has divided college sports for years. The NCAA for now will work on rules on how athletes will be able to start earning compensation.