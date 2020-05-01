Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA Board of Governors has recommended delaying a change to the transfer waiver process that would permit all athletes to switch schools one time without sitting out a season. Now it is likely the NCAA will examine loosening restrictions on transfers through legislation. Even with the board's recommendation, the Division I council could still a vote on making the waiver change in May. Currently, NCAA rules require football, baseball, men’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball players to sit out a season after transferring. Athletes in all other sports are allowed a one-time exception so they can play right away after switching schools.