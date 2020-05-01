Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is excited about his sport's expected return next week. He does have some concerns, however. Miocic says he's worried about everyone's health and safety when the octagon reopens on May 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC has canceled or postponed several events since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The fights in Florida will be held without any fans. During the outbreak, Miocic has continued to work as a firefighter and paramedic in Valley View, Ohio.