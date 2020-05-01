Interpreter from Ohio COVID-19 briefings gets own bobblehead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The interpreter who gained notoriety through the Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's COVID-19 briefings will also be getting her own bobblehead.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed their first bobblehead of sign language interpreter, Marla Berkowitz.
She joins the bobbleheads of Governor DeWine, Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, Dr. Fauci, and Dr. Birx.
Over $185,000 was raised from sales those bobbleheads and the money went to the Protect The Heroes fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge, officials said.
Officials say Berkowitz is a Long Island native who is a senior lecturer with the ASL program at Ohio State University. She was the only ASL Certified Deaf Interpreter in Ohio who be able to take on Governor DeWine's press briefings.
Berkowitz is also deaf and gets help from a colleague in the audience who signs to her.
"When I interpret, I have the deaf, deafblind, deafdisabled and hard-of-hearing community in the back of my mind, which is a responsibility I embody to ensure they are understanding the critical situation we're faced with the coronavirus."
"Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Marla Berkowitz deserves it given the unheralded work she has done and continues to do for the deaf and hard-of-hearing people in Ohio during the battle against COVID-19," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "After releasing the bobblehead of Governor DeWine and Dr. Acton, we received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Ohio's No. 1 interpreter and we are excited to make it happen."
For each Berkowitz bobblehead sold, The Hall of Fame and Museum will be donating $5 to the Columbus Colony Elderly Care-a nursing care and rehabilitation facility owned by the Ohio School for the Deaf Alumni Association.
Officials say the funds will be used to purchase special masks for the Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing patients.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.