Kroger to donate 200k gallons of milk to foodbanks across the country

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger says they are launching an expansion of its Dairy Rescue Program to help kids and families through the summer months and the coronavirus pandemic.
Around 200,000 gallons of milk will be donated to Feeding America Foodbanks across the country, including the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati.
“Kroger recognizes the growing need for fresh, highly nutritious food in our community, especially for children as schools remain closed during the pandemic to flatten the curve,” said Erin Sharp, Kroger’s group vice president of manufacturing. “At a time when dairy farmers have surplus raw milk, we’re doubling down on our mission to reduce hunger and waste.”
Normally, Kroger says surplus is sold to restaurants, schools, and hotels.
Because the coronavirus has caused a majority of these to close, Kroger will instead donate the surplus milk.
“With so many families struggling with unemployment and food insecurity today, providing access to fresh, nutrient-rich milk has never been more important,” said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer, Feeding America. “Kroger’s Dairy Rescue Program is keeping America’s farmers productive, avoiding unnecessary food waste, and helping families in need.”
