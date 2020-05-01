Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio tops 1M unemployment claims over 6 weeks amid virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio reports that more than a million people filed unemployment claims in the past six weeks. The claims came as the state’s stay-at-home order depressed the economy and led to widespread layoffs. The Department of Job and Family Services said Thursday there were nearly 93,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 25. That pushed claims during the pandemic above 1 million, or 340,000 more than Ohio's total number over the past two years. The agency says it has distributed more than $1.45 billion in unemployment checks to more than 481,000 claimants.
AP-US-OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS
2 more Ohio counties to be subject of another opioid trial
Two Ohio counties have been named as plaintiffs in a test trial over whether pharmacies should be held liable for the U.S. opioid crisis. Lake and Trumbull counties are two of the thousands of governments that have sued the drug industry over a crisis linked to more than 430,000 deaths across the country since 2000. A judge is dividing up the cases for test trials in federal courts as other cases move ahead in state courts. Another case already in the pipeline is to examine pharmacy chains too, but only in their role distributing the powerful painkillers to their own pharmacies.
LOCAL LEGEND DEATH
Ohio HS sports star born without legs dies in ATV crash
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man born without legs who garnered national praise while playing high school football has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office states 32-year-old Bobby Martin died from multiple trauma Tuesday after being thrown from an ATV and hitting another vehicle’s windshield. His death was ruled an accident. The Dayton native was born with a congenital disorder that caused abnormal fetal development of the lower spine. But despite this, Martin rose to national attention in 2005 when he played for Colonel White High School’s football team as a senior.
BODY IN AIR DUCT
Authorities ID man found dead in grocery store air ducts
CLEVELAND (AP) — Relatives of a man whose body was found this week in an air duct at an Ohio grocery store had been missing for more than week. Daniel Collins was found Wednesday after an exterminator was called to investigate a foul odor at the Save-A-Lot store in Cleveland. The exterminator found the body and called police. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but police said they found no obvious signs of violence and that the 54-year-old Collins likely entered the air ducts on his own. His brother told Cleveland.com that family members last saw Collins alive in the early morning hours of April 21.
DISMEMBERED TEEN-COLD CASE
Authorities solve cold-case slaying of dismembered teen boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say they have solved the killing of a 15-year-old Ohio boy whose dismembered remains were found nearly 40 years ago. A Delaware County deputy sheriff discovered John Muncy’s body along a roadway in October 1983. Detectives believe Muncy was slain in Columbus, where he lived, and his body was later dumped. County Sheriff Russell Martin cited advances in technology and sheer determination by his staff Wednesday as key to identifying the murder suspect. The suspect was identified as Alan Anderson, who died in 2013. Martin said Anderson was 30 at the time of the crime and had ties to the area and had a violent criminal past. Attempts to locate relatives of Anderson’s were unsuccessful on Thursday.
BIRTHDAY PARTY SHOOTING
Man charged in uncle's fatal shooting makes court appearance
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who authorities say accidentally shot and killed his uncle at the victim’s 25th birthday party has been charged with reckless homicide. Arnold Ragland made his initial court appearance Wednesday and was released after posting bond. The 22-year-old did not enter plea and it wasn’t clear if he had retained an attorney. The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Emeir Ragland’s home in Cleveland. City police have said Aaron Ragland believed a handgun he was holding was not loaded and accidentally fired a shot, hitting his uncle in the chest. Emeir Ragland was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO-SCHOOL LEVIES
Ohio primary voters approved fewer school tax issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio School Boards Association says voters in Ohio approved a smaller percentage of school tax issues on the 2020 primary ballot than they did in the previous primary election. voters across the state on Tuesday approved 64% of school-related tax issues, marking a decrease from the 78% passage rate in the 2019 primary. Support for renewal school tax proposals remained steady with 43 of the 46 issues passing. However, only 38% of new school tax requests were approved, compared with a 60% passage rate last year.
FUGITIVES ARRESTED
Suspects in Arkansas, Ohio killings arrested in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Marshals task force in Tennessee says two men have been arrested on warrants related to separate killings in Ohio and Arkansas. The Marshals Service said in a news release Thursday that Dwight Harris has been arrested in Ridgley, Tennessee. Harris was tracked down by a police dog named Echo while he was hiding under a large fuel tank. Harris had been wanted on a murder warrant from Cleveland, Ohio. Marshals said Correy Crawford was arrested early Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee. Crawford had been wanted on a capital murder warrant in the death of Demarcus Daniels in Blytheville, Arkansas.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO PRIMARY-CONGRESS
More OT for Ohio's primary before House incumbent's big win
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Democratic U.S. House incumbent has knocked away a spirited challenge in central Ohio while a health care advocate handily won a Democratic nomination to take on a potentially vulnerable Republican congressman in the Cincinnati area as Ohio's extended primary voting came to an end. A late surge of votes arriving by mail or cast by people allowed to vote in-person left tallies still coming in early Wednesday. Ohio voting has been mostly by mail since state officials called off in-person voting for March 17.
ELECTION 2020-OHIO
Joe Biden wins Ohio's mail-in primary delayed by coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio’s presidential primary. Tuesday’s contest was less about the Democratic nomination and more about how states can conduct elections in the era of the coronavirus. The primary was originally scheduled for March 17, but Republican Gov. Mike DeWine cited a “health emergency” and recommended that in-person balloting not be held until June 2. Amid legal challenges, officials pushed balloting to this week while converting to a mail-in process since the state remains under a stay-at-home order. The result was never in doubt after Biden’s last rival, Bernie Sanders, dropped out of the race earlier this month.