Lebanon mothers raising money to ensure every high-school student gets diploma

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - High-school seniors across the Tri-State are missing out on a traditional graduation because of the pandemic, but students in Lebanon could be missing out on a diploma too.
According to a group of mothers of Lebanon High School students, because some students still owe things like school lunch fees and sports fees, they may not get their diplomas.
The debt total is estimated to be around $29,000.
The mothers started a GoFundMe to help.
They’ve also started a hashtag online: #diplomas4warriors.
They say the idea of some parents telling their kids they won’t get their diplomas because they can’t pay some fees can’t happen.
“It has to be the worse nightmare, for a parent to have to say, ‘I don’t have the money for the fees, so you’ll have to wait,’” said Sara Streit.
But the big question: Would the district actually withhold a students physical diploma? These ladies are hoping with their efforts it never comes to that.
