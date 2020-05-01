Local nurse works to help new mothers, babies with care packages

“I know that the challenges during a pandemic like COVID-19 can be harder on a family’s physical and emotional health; and social distancing, while absolutely necessary, can limit the level of support and connectivity we mothers of newborns traditionally experience,” stated Rugless. “If I can help with supplies and other essentials knowing they are limited and, because many of them have now lost their sources of income, I hope I can bring peace and comfort to a few of these families in need."