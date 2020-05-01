Local nurse works to help new mothers, babies with care packages

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local nurse, working in the OB unit at UC Medical Center is fighting the pandemic by day and helping new moms in her spare time.
Nurse Imani Rugless is putting together care packages for the new moms she helps.
Those care packages contain diapers, personal care items, cleaning products and an inspiring note.
Imani tells FOX19 NOW she saw the need for the items when new moms would ask where they could safely and easily access them.
Imani decided to do something about those concerns and earlier last month she launched “Love, Mom."
It’s a community-based effort to support expectant mothers and new parents.
As both a young mother of a 7-month old and a nurse, she knows this while this time is rewarding, the pandemic adds pressure and makes it hard for mothers and families to obtain the essential support they need. The factors they face:
- Hamilton County’s already high infant mortality rates and the growing infection rates of COVID-19
- Social distancing limits connectivity
- The context of limited supplies
- More families out of work, combined with a great need for basic essentials
“I know that the challenges during a pandemic like COVID-19 can be harder on a family’s physical and emotional health; and social distancing, while absolutely necessary, can limit the level of support and connectivity we mothers of newborns traditionally experience,” stated Rugless. “If I can help with supplies and other essentials knowing they are limited and, because many of them have now lost their sources of income, I hope I can bring peace and comfort to a few of these families in need."
So far, Love, Mom has donated 50 care packages with more on the way.
Cash donations can be made into a GoFundMe account “Love, Mom” and unused product and monetary contributions can be coordinated at LoveMomOhio@gmail.com.
