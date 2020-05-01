Mason High School submits plan to DeWine for in-person graduation

MASON (FOX19) - Ohio’s largest school high school, located in the northern Cincinnati suburbs, has submitted a plan to Gov. Mike DeWine to hold an in-person graduation ceremony.
The request from Mason High School in Warren County comes despite a statewide stay-at-home order extended overnight to May 29 and another one prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading amid a global pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Education directs schools to try to move graduations online.
“Virtual graduation ceremonies are the safest. We strongly recommend this approach to maximize the the safety and health of everyone involved. There are many good examples to be found on social media of virtual graduation ceremonies using technology,” reads a statement on the Department of Education’s website.
Mason High School in Warren County is planning to have various staff in masks and gloves deliver diplomas to its nearly 900 seniors at home if the students and their parents wish on May 22.
They also are holding a virtual ceremony and graduation parade with families in cars on May 24.
Those are the most likely scenarios given the state’s latest guidance, school officials are telling seniors and families.
However, state education officials also say on their website there are other options for “Structured and Controlled In-Person Graduation Ceremonies."
A version of that is what Mason High School is proposing.
“We have submitted a plan to Governor DeWine to have a physical graduation ceremony in shifts at Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium,” Principal Bobby Dodd wrote in a letter to seniors and their families on Thursday.
“Based on the state’s latest guidance, it looks most likely that we will need to move forward with our plans for Operation Diploma Delivery and a Virtual Graduation. We commit to giving members of the Class of 2020 the option to have an in-person ceremony at the Cintas Center in May 2021. While this isn’t ideal, it does provide the opportunity for members of the Class of 2020 to participate in a traditional Mason High School graduation ceremony.”
The school district’s plan describes four separate hour-long ceremonies in a single day, spaced out hours apart. Their 887 graduates would be staggered in groups of 220.
No guests will be permitted, and families and friends can watch online.
Police will be on site to assist in enforcing the no-guest rules.
Students will seated 8 feet apart on the football field for one hour.
“Vision: Create a safe, socially distanced in-person commencement ceremony that will be the culmination of a multi-step celebration for the 887 members of the Wm. Mason High School Class of 2020 and those who love them,” the district’s plan reads.
Graduates will arrive by driving to an assigned parking lot or be dropped off in a front parking lot if they do not drive.
Students who drive themselves will remain in their vehicle until they are directed by a staff member to follow socially-distanced markings on the ground to the football field.
Board members and dignitaries will remain 6 feet away from grads and will be wearing masks and gloves, and will not not shake hands. Students will return to their seat and await turning of the tassels.
Grads will exit the football field in a single file line to the parking lots where their vehicles are parked..
Staff will report to their assigned locations. They will never be in groups, and will maintain social distancing.
There also will be training for staff before the event.
Mason’s plan is, of course, contingent on the weather cooperating.
On Thursday, DeWine asked the state’s departments of education and health to issue guidance for schools to follow as they celebrate the class of 2020.
“When we look at whether to hold a graduation... social distancing must be first and foremost,” he said at his daily press conference in Columbus.
The Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Health recommends:
- Virtual graduation ceremonies (preferred)
- Drive-in ceremonies where students drive to a designated location at a designated time to get their diplomas
- An outdoor event with 10 people or less at a time, who are socially distanced, where a graduate can receive his or her diploma
“Ohio has 612 school districts. Each school district must work with their local health department to make sure that their plan is in accordance with public health guidelines to deal with the pandemic,” DeWine said.
Of equal concern is graduation parties, he said.
“This is tough this year, and I would ask people to remember - graduation parties can pose as much - or more - of a risk as a graduation. Our guidelines are no more than 10 people,” DeWine said.
