Members of Ohio’s restaurant advisory group revealed as state begins phased reopening

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The members of Ohio’s restaurant advisory group were announced Friday evening, and just two Cincinnati-area proprietors appear on the 36-person list.
The restaurant advisory group is in charge of advising best practices for reopening restaurants and bars statewide.
Britney Ruby Miller of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment and Mike LaRosa of LaRosa’s Pizzeria are the only Cincinnati-area members on the list.
The full list is provided below.
The group is one of several industry-specific advisory groups created as part of the phased reopening of the state’s economy envisioned by Gov. Mike DeWine.
“The goal is to put people who work in these sectors together to determine the best way to reopen," he said Friday.
Groups are also being assembled for libraries, travel, tourism, sports, outdoor recreation, gyms, theaters, childcare, adult daycare and other sectors to determine when and how it’s best to reopen.
According to DeWine’s new statewide ‘Stay Safe Ohio’ order announced Friday, in-restaurant dining remains prohibited, though restaurants and bars may continue serving carryout and delivery meals.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.