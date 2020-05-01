815 new coronavirus cases, 55 more deaths reported by Indiana health department

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The 815 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday ranks as the second-highest number of new cases throughout the pandemic, according to data from the Indiana State Health Department (ISDH).
The current highest number of new cases was reported earlier this week on April 26 with 952.
Overall, Indiana has a total of 18,630 coronavirus cases, according to the ISDH.
The number of coronaviruses related deaths reported Friday by the state health department was 55.
Friday’s additional deaths bring the state’s total number of deaths to 1,062, the ISDH data shows.
Counties in our viewing area:
- Fayette County: 28 cases, four deaths
- Franklin County: 97 cases, seven deaths
- Dearborn County: 117 cases, six deaths
- Ohio County: Four cases, zero deaths
- Ripley County: 93 cases, five deaths
- Switzerland County: 15 cases, zero deaths
- Union County: Seven cases, zero deaths
On Thursday, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the death of a 19-year-old from the virus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.