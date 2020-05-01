Nice Saturday, Wet Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - After a cloudy, damp and chilly start Friday the sky cleared and afternoon sunshine pushed the high temperature to 68°. Tomorrow will be warmer.
Overnight it will be pleasantly cool with a few patches of cloud cover from a weak disturbance. The cloud cover will bring the chance of a sprinkle around dawn. The system will move away quickly leaving behind some high cloudiness, plenty of sunshine and a nice warm afternoon Saturday.
The next weather maker arrives late Saturday night with occasional rain all Sunday and ending before dawn Monday. Monday night into Tuesday and Tuesday night into Wednesday small systems will bring additional chance of rain.
