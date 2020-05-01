NKY seniors take to the streets to celebrate graduation

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Without a traditional graduation, the seniors at Walton Verona High School in Northern Kentucky decided to do something a little different this year.
They paraded around town in their own cars Friday, driving down dozens of streets, waving, smiling and celebrating an end to their high-school careers.
The cars they dressed with signs and balloons, and they were greeted by supporters along the way.
“I know they’ve had a rough year and a lot of sad times,” supporter and alum Debbie Wood explained. “So it was so much fun to see their smiling faces and having so much fun!”
Some of their teachers from the grade school lined the parade route.
“I just feel like they need to be celebrated,” first-grade teacher Nicole Schickling said. “And we’re doing it safely, and I’m super proud of all of them.”
Second-grade teacher Kristin Bock echoes Shickling’s support.
“I think just realizing that the community is supporting them and proud of them,” said Bock. “Wanting to show them that we love them!”
The seniors weren’t sure what to expect when they started the parade, but they were happily surprised by the outpouring of support.
The parade lasted a couple of hours, but the memories will last much longer.
