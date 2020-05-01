Ohio couple wed in ceremony at UC Medical Center ICU

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some people grow up thinking they’ll have a church wedding. Others dream of less conventional venues.
No one thinks they’re going to get married in a hospital’s cardiovascular intensive care unit. But that’s exactly where Chris and Jamie Allen said their vows in April after a series of events, the most mundane of which is an ongoing global health pandemic.
The Trenton, Ohio couple met in high school. They went their separate ways upon graduating but kept in touch on social media. Last August, they reconnected.
“The stars finally met, and we were able to start a relationship,” Jamie said.
Unfortunately Chris had a massive heart attack in October. He was transported to Atrium Medial Center in Middletown where doctors performed a triple bypass.
“We survived that,” Jamie said, “and we did really good coming back rom that, so we decided, let’s do this, let’s get married!”
So the couple started wedding planning. Then the novel coronavirus hit.
“Everything started canceling slowly during the COVID-19 issue," Jamie recalled. “Our venue canceled, our cake person contacted us, then our photographer, and slowly everything started falling apart. And that was okay. We had talked to our pastor.”
She says they had decided on a simple wedding anyways. But in the midst of reducing that simple wedding into something even simpler, Chris had a second heart attack and went into cardiac arrest.
He was flown from Atrium Medical Center to UCMC due to his worsening condition.
Because Chris had coded and doctors thought there was a chance he wasn’t going to make it, Jamie says they told her to come say her goodbyes at three o’clock one morning.
But Chris recovered, thanks in part to a machine doctors put him on that provides short-term life support, UCMC officials explain.
Afterwards, Jamie says she asked the nurses if they could pull off a wedding in the cardiovascular ICU. The cardiovascular team found a way to make it work.
“I was ushered in through hallways where no one was. We wore a mask. Everyone was protected at all times," Jamie said. "They made an aisle runner for us and a cake. They had food. They made that day so special, and now we get to spend the rest of our lives together.”
The couple were married April 5, just two days before their marriage license was set to expire.
“I tell people all the time,” Chris said, “I died twice, and four days later I married this woman.”
It’s not exactly how the couple pictured their wedding, but now they say it’s something they’re thankful for every day.
“For all those doctors and staff at UC, I mean even the ones who didn’t think I was going to make it, for them to honestly stick with me and to do the things that they’ve done, it’s been amazing," Chris said.
Four weeks removed, he adds he is feeling stronger thanks to home visits with therapists and nurses throughout the week.
As for their honeymoon, the couple says they’re hoping to be able to go to South Carolina in June, where Chris is originally from.
