Ohio extends stay-at-home order until end of May

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio’s statewide stay-at-home order was extended overnight until 11:59 p.m. on May 29.
Gov. Mike DeWine said during his daily press conference on Thursday the stay-at-home order would be extended with exceptions, but it wasn’t clear when it would be rolled out.
The Ohio Department of Health’s new order is now up on the state’s website.
Schools, daycares, beauty salons, and gyms must remain closed.
Restaurants and bars are serving carryout and delivery meals only. In-person dining remains prohibited, according to the new order.
“To avoid an imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19, all persons are to continue to stay at home...”
Ohio has 18,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 975 deaths, according to the latest figures announced Thursday.
Some businesses are allowed to begin reopening starting Friday and continue Monday and May 12.
Here’s the schedule:
- Friday: All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed; Dental procedures; Veterinarians
- Monday: Construction, manufacturing, distribution, general office. There will be strict guidelines and businesses are asked to continue having employees work from home if possible.
- May 12: Retail, consumer
