Man released from Tri-State hospital after marathon battle with COVID-19

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Middletown man was discharged from a Tri-State hospital Friday one day shy of seven weeks after being admitted for COVID-19.
Daniel Pilder, 70, of Middletown, received a hero’s farewell from medical workers at The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health in Sycamore Township.
His 48-day hospital stay saw him turn 70 while sedated, hospital officials say.
Nurses wished him happy birthday at midnight despite his sedation, according to the officials, then they celebrated with his family over video once he was awake.
The hospital says he was its first COVID-19 patient.
He was admitted to the hospital March 15 after cold- and flu-like symptoms became more serious, according to hospital officials.
Pilder was placed on a ventilator for 28 days and required ECMO, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, which hospital officials describe as “a treatment that uses a pump to circulate blood through an artificial lung back to oxygenate it before sending it back into the bloodstream.”
The same ICU team that cared for him the majority of his stay was there to send him off into the arms of his wife, daughter and grandchildren, hospital officials say.
