Ohio modifies stay-at-home order - read it here

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A modified stay-at-home order for Ohio will go into effect Friday night that allows businesses to slowly begin reopen with precautions to try to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Mike DeWine has said during his daily updates this week it was coming, but it wasn’t clear when it would be rolled out.
Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton signed the new order Thursday, and it was posted overnight to the state’s website.
In a statement announcing it Friday morning, DeWine’s office said “Ohio Department of Health has issued a ‘Stay Safe Ohio Order.’
"The new order, which incorporates the openings of businesses and services announced as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan, will replace the previous “Stay at Home” order, which expires at 11:59 p.m. tonight,” DeWine’s office said in a statement Friday morning.
Stay-at-home instructions are extended with modifications for work and shopping that DeWine announced earlier this week.
Some businesses are allowed to begin reopening starting Friday and continue Monday and May 12.
Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings except for some exemptions listed in the order. They also must allow all customers, contractors and vendors to wear them.
Here’s the schedule of openings:
- Friday: All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed; Dental procedures; Veterinarians
- Monday: Construction, manufacturing, distribution, general office. There will be strict guidelines and businesses are asked to continue having employees work from home if possible.
- May 12: Retail, consumer
Some businesses and facilities are remaining closed in the new order including:
- Schools, daycares, beauty salons, and gyms must remain closed.
- So must public and private pools, unless they are at a single household.
- Restaurants and bars are serving carryout and delivery meals only. In-person dining remains prohibited, according to the new order.
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
"Accordingly, to avoid an imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19, with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions, I hereby ORDER all persons are to continue to stay at home or their residence unless they are engaged in Essential Activities, Essential Government Functions, or to operate Essential and Unrestricted Businesses and Operations as set forth in this Order.
“This Order shall remain in full force and effect until 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2020, unless the Director of the Ohio Department of Health rescinds or modifies this Order at a sooner time and date. To the extent any public official enforcing this Order has questions regarding what services are prohibited under this Order, the Director of Health hereby delegates to local health departments the authority to answer questions in writing and consistent with this Order.”
Ohio has 18,027 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 975 deaths, according to the latest figures announced Thursday.
