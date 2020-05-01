Ohio modifies stay-at-home order - read it here

"Accordingly, to avoid an imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19, with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions, I hereby ORDER all persons are to continue to stay at home or their residence unless they are engaged in Essential Activities, Essential Government Functions, or to operate Essential and Unrestricted Businesses and Operations as set forth in this Order.