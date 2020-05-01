Police: Murder suspect arrested in connection to early April shooting

VILLAGES OF ROLL HILL (FOX19) - More than three weeks after the death of 20-year-old Sanchez Lee, the Cincinnati Police Department says they have made an arrest in connection to his death.
Shatan Dixon, 30-years-old, was arrested on a murder warrant by CPD’s Homicide Unit around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from authorities.
Last month on April 7, officers responded to investigate a report of a shooting in the 3900 block of President Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill.
Homicide investigators say they found Lee suffering from a gunshot wound.
Lee was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CPD does say the Homicide Unit is still investigating this case.
