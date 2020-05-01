Police searching for critically missing woman with dementia

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are asking for help finding a critically missing woman in Colerain Township.
Mary Wallace, 70, was reportedly last seen walking away from the Big Lots on Colerain Avenue at 4:04 p.m.
Police say he was wearing a black leather coat, black pants and black shoes with white soles and carrying a black leather backpack purse.
Police describe her as having white hair down to her shoulders.
They say she suffers from “mild dementia."
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Colerain Police Department at (513) 385-7504.
