Preformed Line: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) _ Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $3.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.
The wire and hardware provider for energy, telecommunication, cable and data industries posted revenue of $102.9 million in the period.
Preformed Line shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 9% in the last 12 months.
