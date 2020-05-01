St. Ursula Academy maintains senior tradition amid pandemic

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Saint Ursula Academy’s seniors got a special surprise Friday.
The Catholic school had to cancel traditional graduation events because of the coronavirus, so they did things differently this year.
May Crowning is a day the school uses to honor the Virgin Mary and also every senior at the all-girls school. The surprise started with teachers and staff loading car after car with goody bags and ‘Senior 2020’ yard signs.
Each car handing out the gifts had ‘SUA Seniors’ written on its back before rolling out for the surprise.
A quick set of honks announced to senior Lauren Fletcher that something might be up outside. After an SUA staff member put the gifts on her front porch and social distanced away, Fletcher opened her front door cheerfully surprised.
Fletcher told FOX19 NOW it meant a lot to her, in part because, “I miss seeing everybody,” she said.
She’s been looking forward to the May Crowning senior day for four years. She says it was a bummer to have it taken away by the pandemic, but she understands the importance of keeping people healthy.
“The situation has a bunch of give and takes, and I’m trying to find the best out of it,” said Fletcher.
A spokeswoman for the school, Jill Cahill said they knew they had to do something to keep this and other senior traditions alive.
“The memories might not be what they looked like last year, but they’re still going to have a special memory,” Cahill said.
Even though it wasn’t like every other year, “This does live up to what it would have been, and it makes me feel like, yes, I’m still feeling like an Ursula senior today,” said Fletcher.
After their May crowning surprise, some seniors decided to come back over to the school to take a picture with the Virgin Mary and leave flowers at her feet.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.