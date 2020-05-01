UC basketball set to host Louisville this November

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - UC and Louisville are scheduled to reunite on the basketball court this November.
The Cardinals are booked to lace up at Fifth Third Arena against the Bearcats on Friday, Nov. 13.
UC head coach John Brannen and Louisville head coach Chris Mack, known friends, hinted about the matchup on Twitter before revealing the details, confirmed by FOX19 Now.
It’s expected to be the first game of a home-and-home series between the two programs - they haven’t met since 2014 when Louisville beat UC 58-57 on a buzzer-beater at Fifth Third Arena.
It would be Chris Mack’s first game in Cincinnati since he left Xavier to become the head coach at Louisville in 2018.
