United Way of Greater Cincinnati raises thousands for long-term pandemic relief

United Way of Greater Cincinnati hosts telethon for COVID-19 relief
By Courtney King | May 1, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 10:39 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some big-time national artists were on hand for the United Way of Greater Cincinnnati’s three-hour telethon Friday.

The fun-filled telethon featured Jewel, Train, Big & Rich, Carly Pearce, One Republic and more, as well as local artists like the Naked Karate Girls and Bronson Arroyo.

Thousands were raised during the live-streamed to support UWGC’s long-term COVID-19 relief efforts in the area.

UWGC initially teamed up with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to raise more than $5 million for a rapid response to the pandemic.

As the pandemic moves into its later phases, though, UWGC is leading the recovery and revitalization efforts through the region.

The telethon was organized by a group of Cincinnatians, including members of G&B Strategies and NuVoodoo Media Services, LLC.

