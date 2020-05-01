United Way of Greater Cincinnati raises thousands for long-term pandemic relief

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Some big-time national artists were on hand for the United Way of Greater Cincinnnati’s three-hour telethon Friday.
The fun-filled telethon featured Jewel, Train, Big & Rich, Carly Pearce, One Republic and more, as well as local artists like the Naked Karate Girls and Bronson Arroyo.
Thousands were raised during the live-streamed to support UWGC’s long-term COVID-19 relief efforts in the area.
UWGC initially teamed up with the Greater Cincinnati Foundation to raise more than $5 million for a rapid response to the pandemic.
As the pandemic moves into its later phases, though, UWGC is leading the recovery and revitalization efforts through the region.
The telethon was organized by a group of Cincinnatians, including members of G&B Strategies and NuVoodoo Media Services, LLC.
