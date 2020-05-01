University of Cincinnati waiving SAT, ACT tests for 2021 applicants

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Friday, the University of Cincinnati announced it will adopt a test-optional admissions policy for a two-year period as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Students entering UC in fall 2021 will not be required to submit standardized test scores from the ACT or SAT to gain admission to the vast majority of programs.
According to the university, a few select programs will still require a standardized test.
“This is really a student-friendly decision,” Jack Miner, UC’s vice provost for enrollment management said in a news release. “So many of the students we are talking to in their junior year [of high school] are stressing out because they are not able to take the ACT or SAT in the time they normally would have due to COVID-19.”
Miner said current research indicates universities that have implemented test-optional policies in recent years are not seeing an academic slide, yet those same universities are gaining a more diverse student body.
