As dentist offices reopen across Tri-State, precautions abound

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Friday officially marked phase one of getting things back to ‘normal’ in Ohio, which means health-care providers can start taking patients again.
While some people are nervous, dentists say they're doing their best to ease those fears.
The Boudreau Dental Studio in Springdale opened its doors for the first time in seven weeks, but the dental visits look a little different from what patients are used to.
Every visitor will have their temperature checked before services begin, and the patient will be escorted straight to their treatment room avoiding the waiting-room area.
Rachelle Boudreau, DDS, says they are fully stocked on PPE, though it was certainly a challenge.
She says they had to get face shields from a boat-supply store.
“It wasn’t easy but it was doable, and we here at the practice started that process early, so with the help of friends, neighbors, patients even bringing us masks today, we’re prepared,” Boudreau said.
Since COVID-19 can easily be spread through saliva or mucus, some have had concerns about how dentists can safely work in a person’s mouth.
Boudreau is having every patient rinse with hydrogen peroxide for 30 seconds before their treatment to ease that fear.
“There is research behind hydrogen peroxide and the ability to kill bacteria, and if you look back at the SARS virus, it was very good on helping that virus, so we’re implementing the procedure on every patient who comes in,” said Boudreau.
Mandy Nocerino was one of the first patients back to get her teeth cleaned. She says the environment made her feel safe.
“I saw them constantly taking off gloves, washing their hands using hand sanitizer, being very cautious. I can’t tell you how many gloves she went through my whole exam, which makes you feel more comfortable knowing they are taking the necessities needed,” said Nocerino.
Boudreau adds they are following all the guidelines laid out by the Ohio State Dental Board, which requires pre-screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms, staggering appointments and the appropriate use PPE.
