Warm and sunny for the first part of your weekend

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More sunshine this afternoon into the mid 60′s, and we stay dry until Sunday.
Saturday looks amazing with a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures into the upper 70′s, just about perfect.
Sunday will be warm into the low 70′s, but rain will arrive in many areas between noon and the early afternoon hours.
Some of the rain could be heavy late Sunday and a few strong thunderstorms could develop.
Then we dry it our on Monday with highs near 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.