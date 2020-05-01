WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky’s reopening plans

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky’s reopening plans
May 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 4:59 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to provide an update on COVID-19 in the commonwealth at his daily 5 p.m. media briefing.

Mobile Users Watch Here

On Wednesday, the governor announced phased-in plans to reopen some parts of Kentucky’s.

Not included in this original plan were childcare services and public pools.

Beshear spoke a little bit more on both of those Thursday, saying childcare services might be included in the second phase of reopening later this summer.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.