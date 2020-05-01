Hamilton Co. discusses overall business guidance, ‘responsible protocols’ in place

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman discussed overall business guidance from the state and what “responsible protocols” are in place to get Ohio back to work.
Hamilton County has a total of 1,218 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the ‘Stay Safe Ohio Order.’ It replaces the stay-at-home order that expires at 11:59 p.m. and will run through May 29 at 11:59 p.m.
Some businesses are allowed to begin reopening starting Friday and continue Monday and May 12.
Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings except for some exemptions listed in the order. They also must allow all customers, contractors and vendors to wear them.
Here’s the schedule of openings:
- Friday: All health procedures or operations that do not require overnight stays can be performed; Dental procedures; Veterinarians
- Monday: Construction, manufacturing, distribution, general office. There will be strict guidelines and businesses are asked to continue having employees work from home if possible.
- May 12: Retail, consumer
Some businesses and facilities are remaining closed in the new order including:
- Schools, daycares, beauty salons, and gyms must remain closed.
- So must public and private pools, unless they are at a single household.
- Restaurants and bars are serving carryout and delivery meals only. In-person dining remains prohibited, according to the new order.
- Gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited.
On Monday, County Commission President Denise Driehaus was joined at her briefing by Linda Gallagher, vice president of Mental Health and Addiction Services at Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board.
Gallagher explained public mental health services available for all residents to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have heard a lot about how people who have been very challenged with the stay at home order, whether it’s a family with kids who are usually at school or individuals who live alone and feel isolated, especially the elderly population. It’s been challenging for all of us," Driehaus said.
Gallagher said county mental health agencies and providers are reaching out in as many ways as they can think of to connect with residents who already were receiving mental health services and those who need help now due to stress brought on by the pandemic.
The public has resources 24 hours a day:
- Mental health: Call 513-558-8888
- Substance Abuse: Call 513-281-7422
- Unsure who can help if you are anxious or if you feel isolated: Call 513-281-2273 (CARE).
- You also can visit https://www.hcmhrsb.org/
“I hope you are all doing OK," Gallagher said. “I want to make sure you know that our agencies are open. They want to hear from you. The are out there trying to connect with you. There is help available for you if you need it."
